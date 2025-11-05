Catholic World News

Abuse suit against New Hampshire bishop dismissed

November 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A New Hampshire judge dismissed an abuse suit against Bishop Peter Libasci of Manchester following the death of the bishop’s accuser.

The accuser had alleged that the bishop had sexually assaulted him in 1983 and 1984, when the future bishop was serving in a New York parish. Bishop Libasci denied the allegations.

