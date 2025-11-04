Catholic World News

Immerse yourselves in Christ, Pontiff tells youth advisory body

November 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV offered a reflection on participation, synodality, and mission as he addressed the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life’s International Youth Advisory Body.

Authentic participation in the life of the Church, Pope Leo said, “stems from being close to the Heart of Christ. Its origin, then, is spiritual, not ideological or political.”

The Pope invited the advisory body’s members “to ‘immerse’ yourselves in Christ, so that you may feel as he feels and see as he sees ... I urge you to look upon [young people] with Christ’s same compassion and try to envisage how the Church, inspired by faith, can go out to meet them.”

