Trump threatens intervention to protect Christians in Nigeria

November 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: US President Donald Trump has directed the Pentagon to “prepare for possible action” in Nigeria to protect Christians from persecution.

Trump gave that order after designating Nigeria as a country of particular concern because of “severe violations of religious freedom.” He faulted the country’s government for failure to protect Christians against Islamic terrorists.

A spokesman for the Nigerian regime told Reuters that the government would “welcome US assistance as long as it recognizes our territorial integrity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

