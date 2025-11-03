Catholic World News

Trump threatens intervention to protect Christians in Nigeria

November 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: US President Donald Trump has directed the Pentagon to “prepare for possible action” in Nigeria to protect Christians from persecution.

Trump gave that order after designating Nigeria as a country of particular concern because of “severe violations of religious freedom.” He faulted the country’s government for failure to protect Christians against Islamic terrorists.

A spokesman for the Nigerian regime told Reuters that the government would “welcome US assistance as long as it recognizes our territorial integrity.”

