Catholic World News

Pope presides at annual Mass for deceased prelates

November 03, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV presided on November 3 at the Vatican’s annual Mass for the souls of prelates who died during the last calendar year, including Pope Francis.

In his homily the Pope said that death is evil that is overcome only through Jesus Christ. He said:

Christ had to endure these sufferings in order to enter into his glory (cf. Lk 24:26) and to give us eternal life. He alone can can bear upon himself and within himself this corrupt death without being corrupted by it. He alone has the words of eternal life .

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!