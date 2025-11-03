Catholic World News

New Jersey diocese claims deal to ease problems with visas for clerics

November 03, 2025

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Paterson, New Jersey, has disclosed that it has reached an agreement with the federal government that will relieve difficulties that Catholic priests and other ministers from foreign countries have experienced in renewing visas to do pastoral work in the US.

Last August the Paterson diocese filed suit in federal court to challenge visa policies. The diocese has now moved to withdraw the suit. A lawyer for the diocese told OSV News: “We reached a deal that impacts the entire country.” The details of the agreement have not yet been made public.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!