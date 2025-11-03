Catholic World News

Presidents of Gabon, Fiji meet with Pontiff; reconciliation, climate action discussed

November 03, 2025

Pope Leo XIV received Presidents Brice Oligui Nguema of Gabon and Naiqama Lalabalavu of Fiji in separate audiences on October 30.

Following his audience, Fiji’s president said that “our meeting was filled with warmth and goodwill, marking a moment of deep spiritual and moral significance for me personally, and for Fiji as a nation.”

President Lalabalavu invited Pope Leo to visit Fiji and said that “our discussions touched on shared concerns about the moral, social, and environmental challenges facing the global community, including the protection of the planet, the preservation of peace, and the wellbeing of families and youth.”

“We also discussed the urgent global call for climate action,” he continued. “I expressed Fiji’s gratitude for the Holy Father’s continued moral leadership on environmental stewardship ... His Holiness offered his blessings and goodwill to the people of Fiji and the Pacific, acknowledging the vulnerability of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) to the impacts of climate change and commending the moral courage of our region in championing peace, unity, and environmental care.”

Each papal audience was followed by a meeting with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Msgr. Daniel Pacho, Undersecretary for the Multilateral Sector of the Section for Relations with States and International Organizations.

During the meeting with Gabon’s president, the nation’s political and economic situation, Church-state relations, and the “importance of promoting dialogue and reconciliation between peoples” were discussed, according to a Vatican statement.

During the meeting with Fiji’s president, “aspects of the country’s socio-political situation, including environmental protection and the fight against transnational crimes,” were discussed, according to a Vatican statement.

Gabon (map), an African nation of 2.5 million, is 84% Christian (54% Catholic), 11% Muslim, and 3% ethnic religionist. Fiji (map), a Pacific nation of 950,000, is 64% Christian (12% Catholic), 27% Hindu, and 6% Muslim.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!