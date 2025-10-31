Catholic World News

Salesforce signs pontifical academy’s ‘Rome Call for AI Ethics’

October 31, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Sabastian Niles, the president of the US software company Salesforce, signed the Rome Call for AI Ethics, an initiative promoted by the Pontifical Academy for Life (though not an official text of the academy).

The document was first signed by leaders of the Pontifical Academy for Life, Microsoft, IBM, and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization in 2020; it has since garnered support from other religious and technology company leaders.

