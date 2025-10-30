Catholic World News

Universities offer the ‘grace of an overarching vision,’ Pope preaches to students

October 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At a Mass for pontifical university students, celebrated in St. Peter’s Basilica during the Jubilee of the World of Education, Pope Leo XIV preached that universities offer “the grace of an overarching vision.”

Pope Leo warned that “today, we have become experts in the smallest details of reality, yet we have lost the capability of an overarching vision that integrates things through a deeper and greater meaning. The Christian experience, however, wishes to teach us to look at life and reality with a unified gaze, capable of embracing everything while rejecting merely partial ways of thinking.”

The Pope advised students to “look to the example of men and women such as Augustine, Thomas Aquinas, Teresa of Avila, Edith Stein and many others who knew how to integrate research into their lives and spiritual journey.”

