‘The Church will forever be our last and only home,’ Gaza Christian youth says

October 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a column published in the Vatican newspaper, Suhail Abo Dawood, a Christian young adult who was severely injured during an Israeli attack on Gaza’s sole Catholic parish, looked back on two years of war.

“On October 25, 2023, we lost our home,” he recalled. “Then we also lost our grandparents’ home, so we live in the church compound as our only home. Because of the lack of medicine in hospitals, my uncle died of kidney problems, and then my grandfather also died of his illness.”

“On July 17, 2025, an attack suddenly struck our church compound: I was seriously injured, and sadly, my grandmother also died,” he continued. “The Church will forever be our last and only home; it is the House of God! Thank you, God, for allowing us to live in your warm home; you are generous.”

“We always pray for peace and love in our land and in the world,” he added, as he thanked Pope Leo for “his efforts to spread peace throughout this devastated world.”

