Pope issues apostolic letter on education

October 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has issued an apostolic letter on education, entitled Drawing New Maps of Hope, marking the 60th anniversary of the Vatican II declaration on the subject, Gravissimum Educationis.

Citing St. Augustine, the Pope says that true education heightens the student’s thirst for truth and for freedom. He also calls attention to the work of St. John Henry Newman, who is now co-patron saint of education. Education, he writes, must serve the cause of human dignity, and enlarge the student’s horizon; he rejects the vision of education as merely training for employment.

Pope Leo also reminds his readers that the family home is the first and most important place of education, and the role of the family should never be usurped by other institutions.

The Pontiff signed the document as part of the observance of the Jubilee for Education.

