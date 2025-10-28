Catholic World News

US states rate poorly on religious-freedom index

October 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Most American states scored less than 50% on a religious-freedom index issued by the Napa Legal Institute, which rated states on their protections for faith-based institutions.

The Napa study rated Michigan as the worst state for religious-freedom policies, followed by Delaware, Washington, and Maryland. Alabama won the highest score, trailed by Kansas, Mississippi, and Georgia.

