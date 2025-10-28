Catholic World News

Could Trump secure release of Jimmy Lai?

October 28, 2025

Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: With President Donald Trump in Asia this week, Wall Street Journal columnist Bill McGurn believes that the time is ripe for an effort to secure the release of the imprisoned democracy activist Jimmy Lai.

McGurn reports that Trump promised to bring up the case of the Hong Kong activist during his talks with Chinese leaders, and argues that Trump “is the only one who can get the 77-year-old Mr. Lai, arguably the world’s best-known political prisoner, out of jail.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

