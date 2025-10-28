Catholic World News

Lebanese leaders, Vatican officials discuss regional peace

October 28, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Following a papal audience, Lebanon’s prime minister and deputy prime minister met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri, and the prelates discussed bilateral relations and Pope Leo’s upcoming apostolic journey to the nation.

“The hopes placed by the Lebanese people in the process of reform and stabilization of the country and broadened to the regional context were then affirmed, with the shared hope that full pacification of the entire Levant will soon be achieved,” according to a Vatican statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!