The unity of Estonia’s Christians is the antithesis of Soviet regime’s hatred, Pontiff says

October 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Estonian pilgrims in Rome for the jubilee and congratulated the faithful for being part of a church that was recently raised to the dignity of a diocese.

“I encourage you to pray for one another, and especially for your bishop, whom I warmly greet, so that your unity as a community of faith will always be nourished by the Lord and attract new believers,” Pope Leo said during the audience, which took place in Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace.

Noting the presence of Lutherans and other non-Catholics, the Pope described their witness of Christian unity as “the very antithesis of the hatred that was so tragically visible during the Soviet regime’s persecution of the Church. Today, as you well know, we still see the logic of war being perpetrated in Europe, and I would ask you to pray fervently for peace.”

Estonia, a Baltic nation of 1.2 million (map), is 37% Christian (primarily Protestant and Orthodox); there are only 6,700 Catholics. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2018.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

