Pope, Assyrian Patriarch discuss ecumenical challenges

October 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV said that “synodality presents itself as a promising path forward” on the road to ecumenical unity, during a October 27 meeting with Catholicos Mar Awa III, the head of the Assyrian Church of the East.

In this remarks, the Pope said that the pursuit of ecumenical unity requires “jointly developing a model of full communion, inspired by the first millennium.” Unity among Christian churches, he continued, “should not involve absorption or domination; rather it should promote the exchange of gifts between our churches.”

