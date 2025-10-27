Catholic World News

US missionary kidnapped in Niger

October 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: An American evangelical missionary, Scott Rideout, was kidnapped from his home in Niamey, the capital of Niger.

The West African nation of 26.3 million (map) is over 95% Muslim and 4% ethnic religionist. An Islamist insurgency began there in 2015.

