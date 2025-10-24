Catholic World News

Orthodox leader plans historic meeting of ‘Pentarchy of Patriarchs’ at Nicea

October 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: of Jerusalem to join in the ecumenical celebration of the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicea, to be held on November 28.

The Ecumenical Patriarch indicated that two other leading Orthodox prelates, Patriarch Theodore of Alexandria and Patriarch John of Antioch, are expected to participate in the celebration, as is Pope Leo XIV. Patriarch Bartholomew described the event as “a tangible manifestation of the unity of Eastern and Western Christianity—of the four Patriarchs of the East and the Patriarch of the West.”

Patriarch Bartolomew’s invitation could make the November 28 event the first meeting in history of what he terms the “Pentarchy of the Patriarchate”— the four Patriarchs of the most ancient Orthodox churches (Constantinople, Alexandria, Antioch, and Jerusalem) together with the Bishop of Rome, historically also known as the Patriarch of the West.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

