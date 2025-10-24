Catholic World News

Jubilee Day of Adorers brings thousands to Vatican

October 24, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Thousands of Italian Catholics who take part in Eucharistic adoration attended the general audience in St. Peter’s Square on October 22, the Giornata Giubilare degli Adoratori [Jubilee Day of Adorers].

“The hope of gathering, in the heart of the Holy Year, all those throughout Italy who experience adoration of the Blessed Sacrament in parish and diocesan chapels, support the life of the Church with prayer, and accompany the mission of the Holy Father has become a reality and fills our hearts with joy,” said Father Antonio Pitetto of the Archdiocese of Salerno-Campagna-Acerno, who coordinated the day.

Cardinal Angelo Comastri, the retired archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica, celebrated Mass for the jubilee participants at the Papal Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Fri24 October
Ordinary Time

Friday of the Twenty-Ninth Week in Ordinary Time; Optional Memorial of St. Anthony Claret, Bishop

Image for Friday of the Twenty-Ninth Week in Ordinary Time; Optional Memorial of St. Anthony Claret, Bishop

Today the Church celebrates the Optional Memorial of St. Anthony Claret (1807-1870), bishop, the founder of the Missionary Sons of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Anthony Mary Claret died in the Cistercian monastery at Fontfroide in France on this date in 1870. He was canonized in 1950 and listed in the…

Learn more about this day.

October Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: