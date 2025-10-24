Catholic World News

Jubilee Day of Adorers brings thousands to Vatican

October 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Thousands of Italian Catholics who take part in Eucharistic adoration attended the general audience in St. Peter’s Square on October 22, the Giornata Giubilare degli Adoratori [Jubilee Day of Adorers].

“The hope of gathering, in the heart of the Holy Year, all those throughout Italy who experience adoration of the Blessed Sacrament in parish and diocesan chapels, support the life of the Church with prayer, and accompany the mission of the Holy Father has become a reality and fills our hearts with joy,” said Father Antonio Pitetto of the Archdiocese of Salerno-Campagna-Acerno, who coordinated the day.

Cardinal Angelo Comastri, the retired archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica, celebrated Mass for the jubilee participants at the Papal Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls.

