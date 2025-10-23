Catholic World News

Russia’s intentions for Ukraine recall Nazis’ intention for Jews, Major Archbishop says in Oslo

October 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a meeting with King Harald V of Norway, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church said that “Russia has declared that this war aims to ‘finally resolve the Ukrainian question,’ just as Nazi Germany sought to finalize the Jewish one.”

“The very fact that we are here before you today is a miracle. We were all on Russian execution lists,” Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk said on October 21. “If Ukraine had been occupied, we would no longer be here—we would not be sitting in front of you now, but would be in torture chambers.”

The Major Archbishop added, “14 million people have fled their homes—that is almost three times the entire population of Norway. Almost 170,000 square kilometers were mined—that is half the territory of Norway. Four million homes were destroyed—that is almost all the homes of Norwegians.”

