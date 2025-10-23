Catholic World News

Vatican prefects present exhibit highlighting believers from different religious traditions

October 23, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, and Paolo Ruffini, prefect of the Dicastery for Communication, spoke at a press conference on Portraits in Faith, a traveling exhibition brought to the Vatican for the Jubilee. The exhibition includes photographs and stories of believers from different religious traditions.

Daniel Epstein, described by Vatican News as “a Jewish marketing expert and photographer who has traveled the world between work and faith,” compiled the stories over a 25-year period and also took part in the press conference.

Cardinal Koovakad said that the photographs “speak to us of a common humanity, because the ‘other’ is part of a brotherhood that unites us.” Ruffini said that the images “take us back to the origins of who we are, brothers and sisters created in the image of God. They remind us that in dialogue, in the rediscovery of others, we find the essence of our faith.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!