Cardinal Parolin rues Israeli settlers’ treatment of West Bank Christians

October 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing questions from journalists, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, rued Israeli settlers’ treatment of Christians in the West Bank, particularly in Taybeh.

“This is certainly a very complex issue,” he said, “but we fail to understand why these Christians, who are simply living their normal lives, should be subjected to such hostility.”

Cardinal Parolin also lamented recent violence against journalists and said that the Holy See remained “full of hope” about the Gaza peace plan, despite recent violence.

