Cleveland diocese confirms Vatican OK for traditional liturgy

October 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Cleveland, Ohio, has confirmed the the Vatican approved a two-year extension of permission to celebrate the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) in two parishes.

The announcement from Cleveland contrasts with reports from other US dioceses where bishops have said the Vatican required ending the use of the TLM.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

