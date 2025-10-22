Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich links liturgical changes to Vatican II’s teaching on the poor

October 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican News has published an article by Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago on the relationship between the Second Vatican Council’s teaching on the poor and the postconciliar liturgical changes.

“The renewal of our worship was pursued in keeping with the Council Fathers’ desire to present to the world a church defined not by the trappings of world power but marked by sobriety and simplicity, enabling it to speak the people of this age in a way that more closely resembles the Lord and allowing it to take up in a fresh way the mission of proclaiming good news to the poor,” Cardinal Cupich asserted.

“With the recovery of the ancient sobriety of the Roman Rite the Eucharist is once again the locus of genuine peace and solidarity with the poor in a fractured world,” he concluded.

