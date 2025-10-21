Catholic World News

Pope Leo: Usury is a ‘grave sin, at times very grave’

October 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV told members of the Italian National Anti-Usury Council that usury is “a grave sin, at times very grave.”

Usury can affect “those who have to face difficult moments, such as for instance extraordinary medical treatment or unexpected expenses beyond their means or those of their families,” Pope Leo said during the October 18 audience, which took place in Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace. “And [this] even happens at the level of countries around the world. Unfortunately, usurious financial systems can bring entire peoples to their knees.”

“When the pursuit of profit prevails, others are no longer people, they no longer have a face, they are just objects to be exploited; and so we end up losing ourselves and our souls.” the Pope added. “The conversion of those who engage in usury is just as important as closeness to those who suffer from usury.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

