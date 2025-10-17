Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat renews call for debt relief for poor nations

October 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At a UN meeting devoted to “countries in special situations,” Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, renewed the Holy See’s call for debt relief for impoverished nations.

“My delegation recognizes that the most pressing and unifying concern for countries in special situations is the unsustainable debt burden,” he said. “The global financial system must be directed towards the goal of attaining the common good of the human family.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

