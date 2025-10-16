Catholic World News

Pope teases Cubs fans

October 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV engaged in a playful exchange with a Chicago baseball fan during his public audience on October 14.

As the Pope toured St. Peter’s Square in the popemobile, someone in the crowd shouted out: “Go Cubs!” Smiling, the Pope replied: “They lost.”

The Chicago Cubs were eliminated from playoff contention this week. Pope Leo is a lifetime fan of the crosstown team, the Chicago White Sox.

