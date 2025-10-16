Catholic World News

Mozambique bishop reports on growing Islamic threat

October 16, 2025

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “The situation continues to deteriorate and violence is spreading” in northern Mozambique, BIshop Osorio Citora Afonso of Quelimane told the Fides news service after a visit to the region, where Islamic militants have attacked Christian communities.

The bishop said that he had met with Muslim leaders, “who initially viewed me with great suspicion,” hoping to establish common ground. In the past, he said, the two faiths lived together peacefully, “but not the trend is toward the Islamization of the country.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!