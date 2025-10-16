Catholic World News

Bishops’ pastoral opposes liberalized euthanasia in Australian state

October 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Victoria have joined in a pastoral letter urging opposition to a legislative proposal that would loosen regulations governing assisted suicide.

The bill would “further weaken protections for vulnerable patients and reduce protections for medical practitioners who conscientiously object to euthanasia and assisted suicide,” the bishops warn. The proposal would, for the first time, allow doctors to introduce the topic of euthanasia to patients rather than waiting for the patients’ request.

