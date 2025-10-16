Catholic World News

Consecrated religious, at jubilee, ask forgiveness for failure to listen, care

October 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the recent Jubilee of Consecrated Life, some 4,000 participants issued a final message.

“The Jubilee is an opportunity to ask forgiveness for the times when we failed to be a presence of listening and care, when we closed our eyes and hearts,” the participants stated. “It is also an opportunity to rejoice and give thanks for the good given and received.”

The message also called for “respect for the rights of all, beginning with the poorest, the exploited, and the invisible, and appealing to those who hold responsibility in civil society, so that over the logic of profit that crushes the small may prevail the care that helps every seed of life to blossom.”

