Walk along the paths of mercy and truth, Pope tells Augustinian nuns

October 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an audience with Augustinian Recollect nuns from Mexico, Pope Leo XIV said that “to encounter the Lord in the life we have so gladly embraced, we must, as pilgrims, walk a path. It is true that there are many paths, but they all boil down to two: ‘mercy and truth.’”

During the audience, which took place yesterday in the Auletta of Paul VI Audience Hall, Pope Leo cited St. Thomas of Villanova (1488-1555), a member of the Order of Saint Augustine, eight times.

After the audience, Mother Bertha, the nuns’ regional superior, said, “I told him that I respect him as a Holy Father, but I felt him as our brother.” (The Pontiff is a member of the Order of Saint Augustine.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

