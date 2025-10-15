Catholic World News

Islamist insurgents are killing Muslims as well as Christians in Mozambique, missionary says

October 15, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: A missionary sister who serves in northern Mozambique told the Vatican newspaper that Islamist insurgents there, while targeting Christians, are also killing Muslims as they take over land.

The anonymous Comboni missionary sister, who has served in the southeastern African nation for 25 years, said that “non-Christians are also kidnapped and killed, sometimes for no apparent reason. It’s true that if [the insurgents] encounter a community gathered for prayer or a celebration, they carry out a massacre. But this also happens in mosques.”

Reflecting on the killing of a nun and other Christians, the sister said that “this is truly a Church of martyrs, of people who in their simplicity live their faith to the full, with great strength and determination.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!