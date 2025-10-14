Catholic World News

Chile’s president, Pontiff discuss sexual abuse, poverty, peace

October 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: During an audience with Pope Leo yesterday, President Gabriel Boric of Chile invited the Pontiff to visit the South American nation.

Following the audience, President Boric said that he and the Pope had discussed the recent apostolic exhortation on love for the poor, sexual abuse in the Church in Chile, and the Chile-Argentina peace agreement the Church brokered four decades ago.

The president also met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations. The parties discussed “the Chilean socio-economic situation,” with “special attention to the fight against poverty, migratory phenomena and ethical questions,” according to a Vatican press release.

