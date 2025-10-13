Catholic World News

China to install another bishop without papal approval

October 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Chinese officials have scheduled the consecration of Father Joseph Wu Jianlin as an auxiliary bishop of Shanghai on October 15, without Vatican approval.

The Patriotic Catholic Association appointed Father Joseph Wu Jianlin, along with one priests, to become bishops, on April 29, during the week after the death of Pope Francis The secret agreement between the Vatican and Beijing requires that bishops named by the Patriotic Association must be approved by the Pope.

The apparent violation of that agreement comes just after Cardinal Pietro Parolin told reporters that the Vatican’s cooperation with China on the appointment of bishops “continues to move forward.” The Vatican Secretary of State acknowledged that there have been disagreements about the process, but “patience and trust are needed.”

