Brazilian president meets with Pontiff

October 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met on October 13 with Brazilian President Luis “Lula” da Silva.

After his meeting with the Pontiff, the Brazilian leader said that their conversation had touched on both religious matters and questions of world affairs. He added that he had thanked Pope Leo for the message of his apostolic exhortation, Dilexi Te, saying that “we cannot separate faith from love for the poorest.”

