Let prayer accompany communication, Pontiff tells dicastery employees

October 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV addressed employees of the Dicastery for Communication and their families on October 11, the date this year of their annual picnic.

“Slowly I’m getting to know you,” Pope Leo said. “I know that you work with passion, to spread the Pope’s words and gestures everywhere. You do it daily, discreetly and in a hidden manner.”

The Pope added, “How important it is that our communication be accompanied by prayer! I would say that this makes the difference. The world may not know it, it does not understand it, but we do, we know it and we must always try to do it: to accompany our daily work of communication with prayer.”

