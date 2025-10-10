Catholic World News

Vatican envoy tells OSCE: Church will push to end death penalty

October 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At a Warsaw meeting of the Organization of Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Vatican’s delegate, Msgr. Lucas Marabese, underlined the commitment of the Catholic Church to defending the dignity of human life.

Msgr. Marabese said that the death penalty is “an attack on the sacredness and dignity of the person.” For that reason, he told the OSCE delegates, the Holy See “will continue to press with determination for its abolition worldwide.”

