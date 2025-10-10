Catholic World News

Advocate for respect for migrants’ dignity, Pope tells Chicago union leaders

October 10, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV yesterday thanked Chicago labor union leaders for their “welcome of immigrants and refugees, especially your support of food pantries and shelters.”

“While recognizing that appropriate policies are necessary to keep communities safe, I encourage you to continue to advocate for society to respect the human dignity of the most vulnerable,” Pope Leo continued. “By doing so, you are putting into practice the call of my beloved predecessor, Pope Francis, who urged every union to be re-born each day at the peripheries.”

The Pontiff’s comments came three days after Chicago’s mayor strongly criticized the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement actions in the Illinois city.

The union leaders, accompanied by Cardinal Blase Cupich, also presented the Pontiff, a Chicago native, with a T-shirt with the words “Da Pope.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!