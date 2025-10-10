Catholic World News

Cardinal Koch takes stock of Anglican-Catholic relations

October 10, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Kurt Koch, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, took stock of Anglican-Catholic relations in a recent address in Belgium, at the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Malines Conversations.

Expressing sorrow over divisions within the Anglican Communion, Cardinal Koch said that “such profound division within individual communions makes reconciliation between separated communions and churches much more complicated to achieve ... We need to recall that our divisions are scandalous counter-signs and so redouble our efforts to transcend them. Above all, we need to intensify our prayer.”

Cardinal Koch’s address took place before the election of Dame Sarah Mullally as archbishop of Canterbury.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!