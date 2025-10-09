Catholic World News

Pope urges journalists to guard independence

October 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on October 9 to representatives of leading news agencies, Pope Leo XIV said: “I urge you: never sell out your authority!”

The Pontiff observed that “news and media agencies are undergoing a period of crisis,” as those who consume the news become ever more prone to “mistaking the false for the true and the authentic for the artificial.”

“Information is a public good that we should all protect,” the Pope said. As powerful algorithms control access to the news, it becomes increasingly vital for dedicated journalists to “act as a barrier against those who, through the ancient art of lying, seek to create divisions in order to rule by dividing.”

“The world needs free, rigorous, and objective information,” Pope Leo insisted.

