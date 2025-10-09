Catholic World News

Mongolia cardinal emphasizes importance of proclaiming the Gospel

October 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a lengthy address at a conference in Rome, Cardinal Giorgio Marengo, IMC, the Italian-born apostolic prefect of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, emphasized the importance of proclaiming Christ.

Recalling that “St. Paul could not understand his vocation apart from proclamation: ‘Woe to me if I do not preach the Gospel!’,” Cardinal Marengo said that “the mission of the Church is always and everywhere to offer every person the possibility of knowing Christ and his Gospel.”

The prelate, who spoke about “whispering” the Gospel, explained:

This treasure is destined for the heart, for the deepest and most mysterious part of the person. That is why it is whispered: it is a delicate action, it requires trust, and it presupposes a relationship of sincere friendship.

