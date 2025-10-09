Catholic World News

Mongolia cardinal emphasizes importance of proclaiming the Gospel

October 09, 2025

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: In a lengthy address at a conference in Rome, Cardinal Giorgio Marengo, IMC, the Italian-born apostolic prefect of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, emphasized the importance of proclaiming Christ.

Recalling that “St. Paul could not understand his vocation apart from proclamation: ‘Woe to me if I do not preach the Gospel!’,” Cardinal Marengo said that “the mission of the Church is always and everywhere to offer every person the possibility of knowing Christ and his Gospel.”

The prelate, who spoke about “whispering” the Gospel, explained:

This treasure is destined for the heart, for the deepest and most mysterious part of the person. That is why it is whispered: it is a delicate action, it requires trust, and it presupposes a relationship of sincere friendship.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Thu9 October
Ordinary Time

Thursday of the Twenty-Seventh Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem St. Denis, Bishop, & Companions; Opt Mem St. John Leonardi, Priest; (England Wales - Feast St. John Henry Newman)

Image for Thursday of the Twenty-Seventh Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem St. Denis, Bishop, & Companions; Opt Mem St. John Leonardi, Priest; (England Wales - Feast St. John Henry Newman)

Today the Church offers two Optional Memorials: —St. Denis, a third-century apostle of Gaul, became first bishop of Paris. He suffered martyrdom there, together with his priest Rusticus and his deacon Eleutherius. He is one of the

Learn more about this day.

October Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: