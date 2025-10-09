Catholic World News

Pope Leo pays tribute to fidelity of Croatian Catholics

October 09, 2025

In recent days, Pope Leo XIV has twice paid tribute to the fidelity of Croatian Catholics.

Greeting pilgrims on the evening of October 7 (video), Pope Leo said, “Your numerous and prayerful presence is an eloquent sign of the vitality of the faith of your people, who throughout the centuries have remained steadfast in communion with the Church and faithful to the Successor of the Apostle Peter.”

“The tradition received from your fathers is a precious treasure, which you carefully preserve and are called to renew continually, always remaining open to recognizing what the Holy Spirit inspires,” the Pope added. “I encourage you to keep your eyes fixed on Jesus, the Good Shepherd, who guides you and accompanies you, and to let yourselves be led by him with confidence and docility. Do not forget that faith grows and is strengthened when it is shared: therefore, I invite you to transmit with joy to your children and to the new generations the Christian values that have formed your long history and your culture.”

At the conclusion of yesterday’s general audience, Pope Leo again paid tribute to the fidelity of Croatian Catholics.

“With great joy I greet all the Croatian pilgrims, especially those who have come from Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, on the occasion of the national pilgrimage in the Jubilee Year, accompanied by their bishops,” Pope Leo said to pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square.

“Brothers and sisters, as pilgrims of hope you have come to Rome to confirm your faith at the tombs of the Apostles,” the Pope continued. “Proud of your history and rooted in fidelity to the Church and to the Successor of Peter, carry forward the treasure you have received.”

This treasure, the Pope added,

is manifested in closeness and mutual love, humble and persevering, without waiting for recognition in return. The Lord Jesus, who transforms our lives with small signs of love and knocks at the doors of our hearts, patiently calls you to respond to him at all times. Be witnesses of the Risen Christ and a leaven of hope in the society in which you are rooted. On your journey I assure you of my spiritual closeness and I impart my Apostolic Blessing to you and your families. May Jesus and Mary be praised!

The Vatican omitted the Pope’s remarks to Croatian Catholics from its English translation of the general audience.

