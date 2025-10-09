Catholic World News

Gaza priest: ‘We hope that Gaza’s Calvary is coming to an end’

October 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to peace negotiations, the pastor of Gaza’s sole Catholic parish told the Italian Catholic news agency SIR that “every Way of the Cross has its end, and we hope that Gaza’s Calvary is coming to an end.”

“The news that is coming in is not good,” said Father Gabriel Romanelli, IVE, referring to continued Israeli airstrikes and civilian casualties. “We really hope that Gazans can stay and live here and rebuild their lives here. For our part, we are fine, but we are tired and exhausted. Let us continue to work, to pray, to do the good of all, to be instruments of peace.”

Father Romanelli ministers at the parish with two other priests (Fathers Youssef Asaad and Carlos Ferrero), along with Incarnate Word sisters and Missionaries of Charity. 450 Christians have taken refuge at the parish.

