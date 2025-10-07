Catholic World News

Congo: bishops decry death penalty for former president

October 07, 2025

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have voiced their opposition to a military court’s decision to impose the death penalty on former President joseph Kabila.

“The death penalty is not compatible with the Gospel and does not promote national cohesion,” the bishops said. They said that they were “shocked” and “horrified” by the sentence, adding that it would not promote peace and reconciliation in the war-torn country.

Kabila, who ruled the DRC from 2001 to 2019, left the country in 2023 but has been spotted recently in the eastern province of Kivu, which is under the control of rebel groups. He was convicted of treason in absentia by a military court.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!