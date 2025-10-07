Catholic World News

Leo begins to reshape Belgian hierarchy with 2 appointments

October 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV accepted the resignations of two Belgian bishops yesterday and appointed their successors.

The Pillar noted last month that the Pontiff has an opportunity to reshape the Belgian hierarchy, as one see (Ghent) is vacant, and two more had 77-year-old bishops. The nation has only eight territorial dioceses.

The Pope yesterday accepted the resignations of those two bishops: Bishop Pierre Warin of Namur and Bishop Guy Harpigny of Tournai. He appointed as their successors two 51-year-old religious-order priests: Fathers Fabien Lejeusne, AA, and Frédéric Pierre Rossignol, CSSP. Father Lejeusne is provincial superior of Europe for the Augustinians of the Assumption; Father Rossignol, a Spiritan priest, is spiritual director of the Saint Paul the Apostle Pontifical Missionary College.

