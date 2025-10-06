Catholic World News

Man with explosive device arrested at Washington DC cathedral

October 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A man carrying an explosive device was taken into custody by police in Washington, DC on Sunday morning, as he loitered outside St. Matthew’s cathedral before the celebration of the annual Red Mass.

Police said that Louis Geri, a 41-year-old New Jersey resident, was arrested early in the morning when he refused to leave the steps of the cathedral, after he had been banned from the property.

The Red Mass, celebrated for members of the legal profession, always draws a congregation that includes prominent attorneys, Supreme Court justices, and leading political figures.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

