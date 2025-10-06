Catholic World News

Papal telegram marks accession of new Grand Duke of Luxembourg

October 06, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Invoking “the heavenly protection of the Mother of God,” Pope Leo XIV sent a telegram to Guillaume V, the new Grand Duke of Luxembourg.

The Pontiff expressed hope that the Grand Duke will promote “a life based on respect for the Christian values that have forged Luxembourg’s identity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!