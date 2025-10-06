Catholic World News

Papal telegram marks accession of new Grand Duke of Luxembourg

October 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Invoking “the heavenly protection of the Mother of God,” Pope Leo XIV sent a telegram to Guillaume V, the new Grand Duke of Luxembourg.

The Pontiff expressed hope that the Grand Duke will promote “a life based on respect for the Christian values that have forged Luxembourg’s identity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

