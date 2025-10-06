Catholic World News

Swiss president, Pontiff discuss values

October 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received President Karin Keller-Sutter of Switzerland on October 3.

“Switzerland and the Holy See are jointly committed to peace,” the president tweeted. “During a meeting with Pope Leo XIV, we discussed the importance of values in today’s society.”

The president subsequently met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations. Discussion topics, according to a Vatican statement, included peace prospects in Gaza and Ukraine, as well as “the generous and professional commitment of the Pontifical Swiss Guard.”

