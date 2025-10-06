Catholic World News

Vatican foreign minister outlines Holy See’s positions, urges UN to recommit itself to its founding principles

October 06, 2025

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: In a lengthy statement for the opening of the UN General Assembly, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations outlined the Holy See’s position on dozens of issues, including peace, the persecution of Christians, the dignity of the human person, and the care of creation.

“The Holy See calls for a recommitment to the original principles enshrined in the UN Charter, which remain as relevant today as ever,” Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher concluded. “It is important to resist the temptation to replace these foundational commitments with new ideas or programs that risk diluting the UN’s mission.

“Central to this mission is striking a balance between the four pillars of the United Nations: promoting of human rights, maintaining international peace and security, achieving sustainable development, and upholding rule of law,” the prelate added. “The rule of law, in particular, is the sine qua non of a just international order, providing the foundation for all other efforts.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!