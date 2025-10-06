Catholic World News

Pope rues anti-Semitic hatred, Palestinians’ suffering in Gaza; renews call for prayer for peace

October 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square during yesterday’s Sunday Angelus address, Pope Leo XIV expressed concern about “the rise of antisemitic hatred in the world, as unfortunately we saw with the terrorist attack in Manchester a few days ago. I continue to be saddened by the immense suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza.”

“In recent hours, in the dramatic situation in the Middle East, some significant steps forward have been taken in peace negotiations, which I hope will achieve the desired results as soon as possible,” Pope Leo continued. “I ask all those in positions of responsibility to commit themselves to this path, to bring about a ceasefire and to release the hostages. At the same time, I urge everyone to remain united in prayer, so that the ongoing efforts may put an end to the war and lead us towards a just and lasting peace.”

Recalling the supplication to the Virgin of the Holy Rosary at the Shrine in Pompeii, the Pope also renewed his call to pray the Rosary for peace during October, the month dedicated to the Rosary.

