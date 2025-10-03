Catholic World News

St. Francis of Assisi’s feast day restored as national holiday in Italy

October 03, 2025

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Following a 247-2 parliamentary vote, Italy will again celebrate the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi as a national holiday, beginning next year.

“The national holiday will be an opportunity to celebrate an extraordinary man and to remind us, each year, who we are and what unites us,” said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Italy celebrated the feast of St. Francis as a national holiday from 1958 to 1977, when the holiday was eliminated amid an “austerity drive,” according to Reuters.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!